McCray and Jacksonville host Stetson

Jacksonville Dolphins (13-9, 7-3 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-16, 5-5 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -8.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits Stetson after Robert McCray scored 26 points in Jacksonville’s 81-78 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Hatters are 4-5 in home games. Stetson ranks sixth in the ASUN with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Abramo Canka averaging 3.8.

The Dolphins are 7-3 in ASUN play. Jacksonville ranks third in the ASUN allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

Stetson averages 73.2 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 71.3 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mehki is averaging 15.7 points for the Hatters. Josh Massey is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

McCray is averaging 17.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Dolphins. Zimi Nwokeji is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.