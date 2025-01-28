McCray and Jacksonville host FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-10, 6-2 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-7, 7-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays FGCU after Robert McCray scored 24 points in Jacksonville’s 87-77 victory over the Queens Royals.

The Dolphins are 7-1 in home games. Jacksonville ranks fifth in the ASUN with 31.6 points per game in the paint led by McCray averaging 9.6.

The Eagles are 6-2 in conference matchups. FGCU scores 70.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Jacksonville averages 72.0 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 68.1 FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 70.7 points per game, 0.4 more than the 70.3 Jacksonville allows.

The Dolphins and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCray is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Dolphins. Zimi Nwokeji is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Dallion Johnson is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.