McCrary and the Incarnate Word Cardinals host conference foe Lamar

Lamar Cardinals (17-7, 12-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (15-10, 10-6 Southland)

San Antonio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sabria Dean and Lamar visit Raimi McCrary and Incarnate Word on Thursday.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals have gone 11-3 in home games. Incarnate Word is eighth in the Southland scoring 61.4 points while shooting 40.9% from the field.

The Lamar Cardinals have gone 12-3 against Southland opponents. Lamar is second in the Southland scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Akasha Davis averaging 12.0.

Incarnate Word is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 39.3% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Incarnate Word allows.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals and Lamar Cardinals match up Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorja Elliott is averaging 9.7 points for the Incarnate Word Cardinals. Shiho Isono is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

R’Mani Taylor is averaging 8.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Lamar Cardinals. Dean is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Incarnate Word Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 58.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Lamar Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 63.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.