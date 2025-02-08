McCowan and Western Illinois host UT Martin

Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-10, 6-7 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-15, 6-7 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on UT Martin after Raegan McCowan scored 22 points in Western Illinois’ 70-66 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-7 in home games. UT Martin gives up 68.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Leathernecks are 6-7 in OVC play. Western Illinois ranks third in the OVC shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

UT Martin makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Western Illinois has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Western Illinois averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than UT Martin allows.

The Skyhawks and Leathernecks match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anaya Brown is scoring 13.6 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Skyhawks. Kenley McCarn is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Addi Brownfield is averaging eight points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Leathernecks. McCowan is averaging 20.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Leathernecks: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.