McCormack leads Drexel against Campbell after 20-point game

Drexel Dragons (13-9, 9-3 CAA) at Campbell Camels (15-9, 8-4 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits Campbell after Cara McCormack scored 20 points in Drexel’s 59-58 victory over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Camels have gone 10-0 in home games.

The Dragons are 9-3 in conference games. Drexel is ninth in the CAA scoring 58.6 points per game and is shooting 39.5%.

Campbell is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 39.9% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel averages 58.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 58.8 Campbell allows to opponents.

The Camels and Dragons match up Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Dahlquist averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Camels, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Gianni Boone is shooting 48.1% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Amaris Baker is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Dragons. McCormack is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Camels: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Dragons: 7-3, averaging 57.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

