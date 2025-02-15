McConell, Duquesne Dukes to visit Bernard, Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Duquesne Dukes (15-9, 6-7 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-14, 3-11 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago faces Duquesne in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Ramblers are 7-8 on their home court. Loyola Chicago allows 63.2 points and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

The Dukes are 6-7 in conference matchups. Duquesne is ninth in the A-10 with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Megan McConnell averaging 5.3.

Loyola Chicago scores 58.1 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 65.8 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Loyola Chicago gives up.

The Ramblers and Dukes meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Theodorsson is averaging 8.8 points for the Ramblers. Naelle is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McConell is shooting 48.7% and averaging 18.5 points for the Dukes. Mackenzie Blackford is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 1-9, averaging 49.7 points, 23.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.