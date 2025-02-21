McConell, Duquesne Dukes take on the Saint Louis Billikens

Saint Louis Billikens (12-16, 6-9 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (16-10, 7-8 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Megan McConnell and Duquesne host Kennedy Calhoun and Saint Louis in A-10 action Saturday.

The Dukes are 10-5 on their home court. Duquesne is third in the A-10 with 14.7 assists per game led by McConell averaging 5.0.

The Billikens have gone 6-9 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duquesne scores 72.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 73.5 Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis averages 66.5 points per game, 0.9 more than the 65.6 Duquesne gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Blackford is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 7.9 points. McConell is shooting 44.1% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

Calhoun is averaging 10.3 points, 4.1 assists and 3.3 steals for the Billikens. Brooklyn Gray is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Billikens: 5-5, averaging 61.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.