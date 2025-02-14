McConell and the Duquesne Dukes visit conference foe Loyola Chicago

Duquesne Dukes (15-9, 6-7 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-14, 3-11 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Megan McConnell and Duquesne take on Naelle and Loyola Chicago in A-10 play.

The Ramblers have gone 7-8 at home. Loyola Chicago has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dukes are 6-7 in conference play. Duquesne ranks 137th in college basketball averaging 10.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 32.3% from downtown. McConell leads the team averaging 2.1 makes while shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 39.3% Duquesne allows to opponents. Duquesne averages 10.3 more points per game (73.5) than Loyola Chicago allows (63.2).

The Ramblers and Dukes face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bernard averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Emma Theodorsson is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

McConell is averaging 18.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 4.2 steals for the Dukes. Jerni Kiaku is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 1-9, averaging 49.7 points, 23.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.