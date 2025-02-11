McConell and the Duquesne Dukes host conference foe UMass

UMass Minutewomen (13-11, 8-5 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (15-8, 6-6 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts UMass in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Dukes have gone 10-4 in home games. Duquesne scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Minutewomen have gone 8-5 against A-10 opponents. UMass has a 2-9 record against opponents above .500.

Duquesne averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.5 per game UMass gives up. UMass has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The Dukes and Minutewomen meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan McConnell is averaging 18.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 4.1 steals for the Dukes. Mackenzie Blackford is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Megan Olbrys is averaging 13.6 points and eight rebounds for the Minutewomen. Yahmani McKayle is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.