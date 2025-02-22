McClain and the Texas Southern Tigers host conference foe Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-23, 1-12 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (11-15, 8-5 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -23.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kavion McClain and Texas Southern host Donovan Sanders and Mississippi Valley State in SWAC action.

The Tigers have gone 7-4 in home games. Texas Southern is 5-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Delta Devils are 1-12 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-11 record against teams over .500.

Texas Southern scores 72.3 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 82.4 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Texas Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McClain averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Zaire Hayes is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Arthur Tate is averaging 10.2 points for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 54.8 points, 25.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.