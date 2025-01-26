McClain and Texas Southern host Alabama State

Texas Southern Tigers (8-11, 5-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (8-11, 4-2 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern plays Alabama State after Kavion McClain scored 24 points in Texas Southern’s 82-78 overtime win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Hornets are 5-0 in home games. Alabama State is sixth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 77.7 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Tigers are 5-1 in SWAC play. Texas Southern gives up 76.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.9 points per game.

Alabama State’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern’s 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Alabama State has allowed to its opponents (45.0%).

The Hornets and Tigers face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Madlock is averaging 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McClain is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Zaire Hayes is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.