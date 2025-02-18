Mays and Marshall host Appalachian State

Marshall Thundering Herd (8-18, 3-11 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-12, 9-5 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on Appalachian State after CC Mays scored 20 points in Marshall’s 66-57 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Mountaineers are 8-4 in home games. Appalachian State is seventh in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.4 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Thundering Herd are 3-11 in Sun Belt play. Marshall gives up 69.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

Appalachian State is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 67.8 points per game, 1.4 more than the 66.4 Appalachian State gives up.

The Mountaineers and Thundering Herd face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zada Porter is shooting 47.4% and averaging 10.4 points for the Mountaineers. Mara Neira is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aislynn Hayes is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Thundering Herd. Mays is averaging 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.