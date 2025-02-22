Mayes and Abilene Christian host Utah Tech

Abilene Christian Wildcats (16-10, 5-6 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-19, 1-10 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian plays Utah Tech after Meredith Mayes scored 21 points in Abilene Christian’s 49-46 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers have gone 4-9 at home. Utah Tech allows 75.0 points and has been outscored by 11.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 5-6 in conference play. Abilene Christian is third in the WAC with 15.4 assists per game led by Bella Earle averaging 4.2.

Utah Tech averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Utah Tech have averaged.

The Trailblazers and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chardonnay Hartley is averaging 10.7 points, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Trailblazers. Emily Isaacson is averaging 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the last 10 games.

Earle is shooting 45.1% and averaging 14.4 points for the Wildcats. Mayes is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 62.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

