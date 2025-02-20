Maxey, Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils square off against the Prairie View A&M Panthers

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-20, 3-10 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-16, 3-10 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nyam Thornton and Prairie View A&M host D’Yanna Maxey and Mississippi Valley State in SWAC action Thursday.

The Panthers have gone 5-4 at home. Prairie View A&M has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Delta Devils are 3-10 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State gives up 76.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 18.8 points per game.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State’s 34.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points lower than Prairie View A&M has allowed to its opponents (41.3%).

The Panthers and Delta Devils match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Schultz is averaging 9.1 points for the Panthers. Ash’a Thompson is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

Maxey is averaging 10.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Delta Devils. Jaylia Reed is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Delta Devils: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.