Maxey leads Mississippi Valley State against UAPB after 20-point performance

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-22, 1-14 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-22, 3-12 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State takes on UAPB after D’Yanna Maxey scored 20 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 81-72 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Delta Devils have gone 3-5 at home. Mississippi Valley State averages 18.2 turnovers per game and is 1-12 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Golden Lions are 1-14 in SWAC play. UAPB is ninth in the SWAC scoring 24.5 points per game in the paint led by Janiyah Tucker averaging 2.0.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.9 per game UAPB allows. UAPB averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Mississippi Valley State allows.

The Delta Devils and Golden Lions meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is shooting 37.7% and averaging 10.9 points for the Delta Devils. Kearra Jones is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

D’Arrah Allen is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Jailah Pelly is averaging 10.8 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 59.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 56.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.