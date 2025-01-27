Maxey leads Mississippi Valley State against Southern after 20-point game

Southern Jaguars (7-12, 5-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-16, 1-6 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State faces Southern after D’Yanna Maxey scored 20 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 69-62 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Delta Devils have gone 2-3 at home. Mississippi Valley State is 0-8 against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars are 5-1 against SWAC opponents. Southern averages 12.5 assists per game to lead the SWAC, paced by Dakiyah Sanders with 2.9.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Southern gives up. Southern averages 57.6 points per game, 21.3 fewer points than the 78.9 Mississippi Valley State gives up to opponents.

The Delta Devils and Jaguars face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is scoring 10.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Delta Devils. Jaylia Reed is averaging 8.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 28.0% over the past 10 games.

Aniya Gourdine is scoring 11.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Jaguars. Soniyah Reed is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 53.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 30.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 61.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 13.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.