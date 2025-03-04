Mavs’ Kyrie Irving suffers left knee sprain, shoots free throws before leaving game

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving suffered a left knee sprain Monday night and shot free throws for the Dallas Mavericks before leaving the floor in obvious pain late in the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings.

Irving was fouled by DeMar DeRozan on a drive to the basket and his right foot landed on the foot of the Kings’ Jonas Valanciunas. He lost his balance and then landed awkwardly on his left leg, and his knee appeared to hyperextend before he fell to the floor.

Irving grabbed his leg and remained on the floor for multiple minutes. Injured forward Anthony Davis was helping Irving to the locker room before Irving abruptly returned to take two free throws. After converting both to pull Dallas within 23-18, Irving was helped into the tunnel, and the Mavs quickly ruled him out for the rest of the night.

The nine-time All-Star came in averaging 25.0 points per game and has become Dallas’ primary outside shooting threat following the trade of superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 1.

The Mavericks were already playing without Davis — who left his only Mavericks game on Feb. 8 with a groin injury after being acquired for Doncic — as well as Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington Jr.

Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving holds onto his leg after suffering an unknown injury as teammates stand by in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Dallas, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez

