Mavericks’ Anthony Davis practices with club’s G League affiliate for possible return from injury

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis practiced with the club’s NBA G League affiliate Monday to get some five-on-five work in as he prepares for a possible return from a left adductor strain.

Davis was sent to the Texas Legends for the practice and subsequently recalled. Dallas did the same with guard Jaden Hardy, who has missed the past seven games with a sprained right ankle.

Davis has appeared in just one game with the Mavericks since they acquired the 10-time All-Star six weeks ago in the blockbuster trade that sent five-time all-NBA guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis had 16 points, seven assists and three blocks while playing 31 minutes in a 116-105 victory over the Houston Rockets on Feb. 8, but his injury caused him to leave the game late in the third quarter. He hasn’t played since.

The 32-year-old Davis has appeared in 43 games this season and is averaging 25.7 points, 15.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 blocks.

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis watches from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay

The Mavericks haven’t practiced recently as they try to preserve a roster that’s been depleted by numerous injuries. Dallas has played multiple games with the league minimum of eight players available.

