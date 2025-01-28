Maupin leads Texas Tech against Kansas after 24-point showing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-8, 3-6 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (13-7, 3-6 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits Kansas after Bailey Maupin scored 24 points in Texas Tech’s 71-68 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Jayhawks are 8-3 on their home court. Kansas averages 67.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Red Raiders are 3-6 in conference play. Texas Tech has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Kansas is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.0% Texas Tech allows to opponents. Texas Tech has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The Jayhawks and Red Raiders meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Regan Williams is averaging 8.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Shavers averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc. Maupin is shooting 37.6% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Red Raiders: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.