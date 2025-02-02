Matthews leads Florida A&M against Alabama State after 25-point performance

Alabama State Hornets (8-13, 4-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (8-11, 5-3 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M faces Alabama State after Milton Matthews scored 25 points in Florida A&M’s 95-79 win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Rattlers are 6-1 in home games. Florida A&M is ninth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 30.7 rebounds. Jamine Charles leads the Rattlers with 3.7 boards.

The Hornets are 4-4 against conference opponents. Alabama State has a 0-8 record against opponents over .500.

Florida A&M averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Florida A&M allows.

The Rattlers and Hornets square off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roderick Coffee III is averaging 4.5 points for the Rattlers. Sterling Young is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

CJ Hines is averaging 14.9 points for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.