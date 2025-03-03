Matthews, Florida A&M Rattlers to host Jacobs and the Southern Jaguars

Southern Jaguars (18-10, 13-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (13-14, 10-6 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Jacobs and Southern take on Milton Matthews and Florida A&M on Monday.

The Rattlers have gone 9-2 at home. Florida A&M averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jaguars have gone 13-2 against SWAC opponents. Southern is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Florida A&M is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Florida A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sterling Young is averaging 16.7 points for the Rattlers. Matthews is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jacobs is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Jaguars. Cam Amboree is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.