Matthews and Florida A&M host Alcorn State

Florida A&M Rattlers (5-11, 2-3 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (3-15, 3-2 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits Alcorn State after Milton Matthews scored 23 points in Florida A&M’s 83-53 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Braves have gone 2-1 at home. Alcorn State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Rattlers are 2-3 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Alcorn State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Alcorn State gives up.

The Braves and Rattlers match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keionte Cornelius is scoring 10.6 points per game with 1.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists for the Braves. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

Sterling Young is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Rattlers. Matthews is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.