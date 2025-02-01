Masonius, Seton Hall Pirates to visit Allen, DePaul Blue Demons

Seton Hall Pirates (15-5, 7-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-12, 6-4 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jorie Allen and DePaul host Faith Misonius and Seton Hall in Big East play Saturday.

The Blue Demons are 7-5 on their home court. DePaul is third in the Big East with 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Allen averaging 11.7.

The Pirates are 7-2 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall is second in the Big East with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Masonius averaging 2.0.

DePaul averages 64.3 points, 5.4 more per game than the 58.9 Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 64.1 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 68.7 DePaul allows.

The Blue Demons and Pirates meet Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Taylor Johnson-Matthews is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amari Wright is averaging 3.8 points, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Pirates. Jada Eads is averaging 17.9 points and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 60.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

