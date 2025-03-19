Masonius and Seton Hall take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats in non-conference play

Quinnipiac Bobcats (28-4, 20-3 MAAC) at Seton Hall Pirates (22-9, 14-6 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Gal Raviv and Quinnipiac take on Faith Misonius and Seton Hall in non-conference play.

Seton Hall ranks seventh in the Big East with 26.1 points per game in the paint led by Masonius averaging 8.2.

Quinnipiac is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Seton Hall scores 62.7 points, 5.0 more per game than the 57.7 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Wright is averaging four points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Savannah Catalon is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Raviv is scoring 18.3 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Bobcats. Anna Foley is averaging 11.4 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 59.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 68.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

