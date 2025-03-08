Mason leads Arizona State against No. 9 Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-7, 14-5 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (13-17, 4-15 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -10.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts No. 9 Texas Tech after Alston Mason scored 33 points in Arizona State’s 113-100 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Sun Devils are 5-8 on their home court. Arizona State gives up 76.4 points and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Red Raiders are 14-5 in conference games. Texas Tech is fifth in the Big 12 with 33.1 rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 9.2.

Arizona State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Arizona State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is averaging 13.7 points for the Sun Devils. Mason is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Elijah Hawkins is averaging 9.1 points, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Red Raiders. Toppin is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 1-9, averaging 77.6 points, 26.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.