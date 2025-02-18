Mason and Washington host Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-14, 5-10 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (13-12, 4-10 Big Ten)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on Rutgers after Mekhi Mason scored 20 points in Washington’s 75-73 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Huskies have gone 9-6 at home. Washington is 5-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Scarlet Knights are 5-10 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is 6-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

Washington’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Washington gives up.

The Huskies and Scarlet Knights meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is averaging 14.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Huskies. Tyler Harris is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Ace Bailey is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Zach Martini is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.