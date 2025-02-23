Mason and Arizona State host Kansas State

Arizona State Sun Devils (12-14, 3-12 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (13-13, 7-8 Big 12)

New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State plays Kansas State after Alston Mason scored 26 points in Arizona State’s 80-65 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Wildcats are 9-3 on their home court. Kansas State is sixth in the Big 12 with 16.0 assists per game led by Dug McDaniel averaging 4.6.

The Sun Devils are 3-12 in conference play. Arizona State is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Kansas State makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Arizona State has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Arizona State averages 74.0 points per game, 3.3 more than the 70.7 Kansas State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Hausen is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12 points. McDaniel is shooting 42.1% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

BJ Freeman is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Mason is averaging 14.5 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Sun Devils: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.