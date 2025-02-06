Mashburn leads Temple against South Florida after 32-point outing

Temple Owls (14-8, 6-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (11-11, 4-5 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on South Florida after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 32 points in Temple’s 98-94 overtime win over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Bulls have gone 8-2 in home games. South Florida has a 6-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Owls are 6-3 in AAC play. Temple averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

South Florida makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Temple has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Temple averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that South Florida gives up.

The Bulls and Owls face off Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Reid is shooting 39.3% and averaging 12.4 points for the Bulls. Kobe Knox is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Mashburn is shooting 43.6% and averaging 22.1 points for the Owls. Quante Berry is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.