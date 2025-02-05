Mashburn leads Temple against South Florida after 32-point game

Temple Owls (14-8, 6-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (11-11, 4-5 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces South Florida after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 32 points in Temple’s 98-94 overtime victory against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Bulls are 8-2 on their home court. South Florida is seventh in the AAC scoring 75.6 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Owls have gone 6-3 against AAC opponents. Temple scores 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

South Florida makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Temple has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Temple has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The Bulls and Owls face off Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Reid is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bulls. Kobe Knox is averaging 11.5 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mashburn averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 22.1 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Quante Berry is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.