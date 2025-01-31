Mashburn leads Temple against East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (12-9, 4-4 AAC) at Temple Owls (13-8, 5-3 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts East Carolina after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 34 points in Temple’s 90-89 overtime win over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls are 9-0 in home games. Temple has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Pirates are 4-4 in conference games. East Carolina scores 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Temple’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Temple allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mashburn is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Owls. Steve Settle is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

RJ Felton is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 17.9 points and 7.2 rebounds. C.J. Walker is shooting 47.9% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.