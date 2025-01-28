Mashburn and Temple host Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (8-12, 1-6 AAC) at Temple Owls (12-8, 4-3 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts Charlotte after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 20 points in Temple’s 88-79 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Owls are 8-0 on their home court. Temple scores 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The 49ers are 1-6 in conference games. Charlotte is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Temple’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 70.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 75.5 Temple gives up.

The Owls and 49ers face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quante Berry is averaging 10.6 points for the Owls. Mashburn is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

Giancarlo Rosado is averaging 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the 49ers. Nik Graves is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

49ers: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.