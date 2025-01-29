Mashburn and Temple host Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (8-12, 1-6 AAC) at Temple Owls (12-8, 4-3 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -9; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces Charlotte after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 20 points in Temple’s 88-79 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Owls are 8-0 in home games. Temple averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The 49ers have gone 1-6 against AAC opponents. Charlotte has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Temple is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Temple gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quante Berry is averaging 10.6 points for the Owls. Mashburn is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nik Graves is shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 16.4 points. Giancarlo Rosado is averaging 11.1 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

49ers: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.