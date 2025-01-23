Maryland visits No. 17 Illinois after Gillespie’s 22-point performance

Maryland Terrapins (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 5-3 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -8.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland visits No. 17 Illinois after Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 22 points in Maryland’s 69-66 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 8-2 in home games. Illinois leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 42.2 boards. Tomislav Ivisic leads the Fighting Illini with 8.5 rebounds.

The Terrapins have gone 4-4 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland ranks fifth in the Big Ten scoring 37.6 points per game in the paint led by Derik Queen averaging 10.0.

Illinois makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Maryland averages 15.2 more points per game (83.2) than Illinois allows (68.0).

The Fighting Illini and Terrapins face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Humrichous is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 9.1 points. Kylan Boswell is averaging 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Gillespie is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 14.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals. Queen is shooting 49.5% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 87.2 points, 40.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.