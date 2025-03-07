Maryland Terrapins play in Big Ten Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines (21-9, 12-7 Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (23-6, 13-5 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Maryland plays in the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan.

The Terrapins have gone 13-5 against Big Ten opponents, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Maryland has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolverines are 12-7 against Big Ten teams. Michigan has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Maryland makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Michigan scores 9.4 more points per game (77.7) than Maryland allows (68.3).

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylene Smikle is shooting 45.6% and averaging 17.9 points for the Terrapins. Sarah Te-Biasu is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olivia Olson is scoring 16.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 16.3 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.