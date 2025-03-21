Maryland Terrapins and Norfolk State Spartans meet in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Norfolk State Spartans (30-4, 17-0 MEAC) at Maryland Terrapins (23-7, 13-6 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -16.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Maryland and Norfolk State meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Terrapins’ record in Big Ten play is 13-6, and their record is 10-1 against non-conference opponents. Maryland is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 17-0 in MEAC play. Norfolk State averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 18.5 points per game.

Maryland scores 79.9 points, 24.0 more per game than the 55.9 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylene Smikle is averaging 17.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Terrapins. Sarah Te-Biasu is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Diamond Johnson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Kierra Wheeler is averaging 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Spartans: 10-0, averaging 80.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 15.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.6 points.

