Maryland plays Grand Canyon in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Grand Canyon Antelopes (26-7, 16-3 WAC) vs. Maryland Terrapins (25-8, 15-7 Big Ten)

Seattle; Friday, 4:35 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -10.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Maryland and Grand Canyon meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Terrapins’ record in Big Ten play is 15-7, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference games. Maryland is fourth in the Big Ten with 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Derik Queen averaging 10.1.

The Antelopes are 16-3 in WAC play. Grand Canyon is 4-1 in one-possession games.

Maryland makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Grand Canyon has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Grand Canyon scores 12.2 more points per game (79.2) than Maryland gives up (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Queen is averaging 16.3 points and nine rebounds for the Terrapins. Rodney Rice is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

JaKobe Coles is averaging 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Antelopes. Collin Moore is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.