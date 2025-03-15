Maryland meets Michigan in Big Ten Tournament

Michigan Wolverines (22-9, 15-6 Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (24-7, 15-6 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -4; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Maryland and No. 22 Michigan play in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Terrapins have gone 15-6 against Big Ten teams, with a 9-1 record in non-conference play. Maryland is fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 34.5 rebounds. Julian Reese leads the Terrapins with 9.3 boards.

The Wolverines are 15-6 against Big Ten teams. Michigan is ninth in the Big Ten giving up 71.6 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Maryland’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Michigan allows. Michigan averages 11.9 more points per game (78.5) than Maryland gives up (66.6).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Maryland won 71-65 in the last matchup on March 5. Rodney Rice led Maryland with 19 points, and Vladislav Goldin led Michigan with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derik Queen is averaging 15.7 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Terrapins. Rice is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

Tre Donaldson is averaging 11.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Wolverines. Goldin is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.