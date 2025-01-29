Maryland hosts No. 17 Wisconsin following Tonje’s 27-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -5.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Wisconsin plays Maryland after John Tonje scored 27 points in Wisconsin’s 83-55 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Terrapins are 12-1 on their home court. Maryland ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 3.3.

The Badgers have gone 6-3 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Steven Crowl averaging 4.3.

Maryland averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.2 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 17.1 more points per game (82.5) than Maryland gives up to opponents (65.4).

The Terrapins and Badgers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derik Queen is averaging 15.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Terrapins. Reese is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tonje is scoring 18.0 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Badgers: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

