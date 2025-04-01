Maryland hires Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams as men’s basketball coach after Willard’s departure

Maryland hired Buzz Williams as its men’s basketball coach Tuesday, quickly moving on after Kevin Willard left the Terrapins to take the Villanova job.

“It is an honor and privilege to be named the head coach of the University of Maryland men’s basketball team,” Williams said in a statement. “I promise to uphold the history of Maryland basketball and make Terp Nation proud with the men who represent this institution.”

Maryland said it would introduce Williams at a news conference Wednesday. Willard left for Villanova last weekend after leading the Terrapins to the Sweet 16.

Williams arrives after six seasons at Texas A&M. He took the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons. He previously was the head coach at Virginia Tech, Marquette and New Orleans.

“We would like to thank Buzz for his years of service heading up our men’s basketball program,” Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts said. “We are excited about the future of Aggie basketball, and we will find the right leader for our program.”

