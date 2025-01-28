Maryland faces No. 17 Wisconsin after Rice’s 23-point showing

Wisconsin Badgers (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland hosts No. 17 Wisconsin after Rodney Rice scored 23 points in Maryland’s 79-78 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Terrapins are 12-1 in home games. Maryland is third in the Big Ten scoring 83.4 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Badgers are 6-3 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin averages 82.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Maryland averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.2 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Maryland gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derik Queen is averaging 15.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Terrapins. Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Max Klesmit is averaging 10.3 points for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 17.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Badgers: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.