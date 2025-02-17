Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Howard following Creek’s 21-point outing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-15, 3-5 MEAC) at Howard Bison (14-9, 7-1 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Maryland-Eastern Shore after Kaiya Creek scored 21 points in Howard’s 62-45 victory over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Bison are 8-3 on their home court. Howard has a 6-8 record against teams over .500.

The Hawks are 3-5 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks second in the MEAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ce’Nara Skanes averaging 3.5.

Howard is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 37.3% Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 58.7 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 61.4 Howard gives up.

The Bison and Hawks square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zennia Thomas is averaging 10.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bison. Destiny Howell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zamara Haynes is shooting 31.8% and averaging 11.1 points for the Hawks. Mahogony Lester is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 39.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.