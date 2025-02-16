Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Howard after Creek’s 21-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-15, 3-5 MEAC) at Howard Bison (14-9, 7-1 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore after Kaiya Creek scored 21 points in Howard’s 62-45 win against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Bison have gone 8-3 in home games. Howard is third in the MEAC scoring 64.1 points while shooting 38.4% from the field.

The Hawks are 3-5 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore is third in the MEAC scoring 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Zamara Haynes averaging 14.0.

Howard averages 64.1 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 62.0 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 58.7 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 61.4 Howard allows.

The Bison and Hawks match up Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell is shooting 35.4% and averaging 14.8 points for the Bison. Tyana Walker is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Haynes is averaging 11.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Mahogony Lester is averaging 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 39.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.