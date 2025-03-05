Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Delaware State after Smith’s 34-point outing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (6-23, 2-11 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (15-13, 7-6 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore after Robert Smith scored 34 points in Delaware State’s 87-81 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Hornets are 10-2 on their home court. Delaware State is the MEAC leader with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Martaz Robinson averaging 6.2.

The Hawks are 2-11 against conference opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks seventh in the MEAC shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

Delaware State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Delaware State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 18 points. Kaseem Watson is shooting 55.6% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

Ketron Shaw is averaging 18 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Evan Johnson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 87.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.