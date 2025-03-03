Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Coppin State following Lawrence’s 20-point showing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (11-16, 6-6 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (17-11, 8-4 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore after Laila Lawrence scored 20 points in Coppin State’s 73-59 win against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Eagles have gone 7-2 at home. Coppin State ranks fourth in the MEAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Lawrence averaging 7.0.

The Hawks are 6-6 in MEAC play. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Coppin State is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 37.3% Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Coppin State gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawrence is scoring 16.8 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Eagles. Angel Jones is averaging 16.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Mahogony Lester is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 8.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. Zamara Haynes is averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 63.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.