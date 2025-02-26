Maryland-Eastern Shore takes on conference rival North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (8-17, 5-5 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (9-16, 4-6 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan Callahan and North Carolina Central take on Zamara Haynes and Maryland-Eastern Shore in MEAC action.

The Hawks are 6-5 on their home court. Maryland-Eastern Shore is the MEAC leader with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Ce’Nara Skanes averaging 6.2.

The Eagles are 5-5 in conference matchups. North Carolina Central is fourth in the MEAC scoring 61.6 points per game and is shooting 37.3%.

Maryland-Eastern Shore scores 59.2 points per game, 21.6 fewer points than the 80.8 North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central has shot at a 37.3% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Maryland-Eastern Shore have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haynes is averaging 11.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Mahogony Lester is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Callahan is averaging 13.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Kyla Bryant is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 11.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

