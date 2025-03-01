Maryland-Eastern Shore takes on conference rival Morgan State

Morgan State Bears (11-15, 4-7 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (10-16, 5-6 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Morgan State in a matchup of MEAC teams.

The Hawks are 7-5 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore leads the MEAC in rebounding, averaging 36.2 boards. Ce’Nara Skanes leads the Hawks with 6.4 rebounds.

The Bears are 4-7 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 59.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 65.5 Morgan State allows. Morgan State averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore allows.

The Hawks and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zamara Haynes is scoring 11.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Hawks. Mahogony Lester is averaging 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games.

Ja’la Bannerman is averaging 8.4 points for the Bears. Gabrielle Johnson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.