Maryland-Eastern Shore plays North Carolina Central following Shaw’s 21-point outing

North Carolina Central Eagles (11-15, 4-5 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-21, 0-9 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore faces North Carolina Central after Ketron Shaw scored 21 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 86-62 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Hawks have gone 4-5 at home. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles have gone 4-5 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central averages 79.9 points per game, 0.5 more than the 79.4 Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaw is averaging 18.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Kyrell Shaw is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Perry Smith Jr. is averaging 10 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Po’Boigh King is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 0-10, averaging 62.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 83.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.