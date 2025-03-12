Maryland-Eastern Shore plays in MEAC Tournament against the Morgan State

Morgan State Bears (13-16, 6-8 MEAC) vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (13-16, 8-6 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore plays Morgan State in the MEAC Tournament.

The Hawks’ record in MEAC play is 8-6, and their record is 5-10 in non-conference games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is fifth in the MEAC scoring 60.2 points while shooting 37.9% from the field.

The Bears’ record in MEAC play is 6-8. Morgan State is fifth in the MEAC with 9.8 assists per game led by Tamaria Rumph averaging 2.3.

Maryland-Eastern Shore scores 60.2 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 64.6 Morgan State allows. Morgan State has shot at a 36.6% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 36.8% shooting opponents of Maryland-Eastern Shore have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Maryland-Eastern Shore won 70-59 in the last matchup on March 1. Brianna Barnes led Maryland-Eastern Shore with 13 points, and Naya Ojukwu led Morgan State with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zamara Haynes is averaging 11.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Ce’Nara Skanes is averaging 10.6 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ja’la Bannerman is averaging 8.4 points for the Bears. Ojukwu is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 57.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.