Maryland-Eastern Shore plays Delaware State on 4-game win streak

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (12-16, 7-6 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (5-22, 1-12 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore will try to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Delaware State.

The Hornets have gone 5-8 in home games. Delaware State is seventh in the MEAC scoring 55.4 points while shooting 34.8% from the field.

The Hawks have gone 7-6 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore has an 8-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Delaware State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up. Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Delaware State has allowed to its opponents (42.7%).

The Hornets and Hawks match up Thursday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ericka Huggins is averaging 7.1 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Hornets. Kiarra Mcelrath is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mahogony Lester is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging eight points and 5.3 rebounds. Zamara Haynes is shooting 33.9% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 55.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.