Maryland-Eastern Shore meets Morgan State in MEAC Tournament

Morgan State Bears (13-16, 6-8 MEAC) vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (13-16, 8-6 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore and Morgan State meet in the MEAC Tournament.

The Hawks have gone 8-6 against MEAC teams, with a 5-10 record in non-conference play. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 6-8 in MEAC play. Morgan State is 6-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Morgan State gives up. Morgan State averages 59.1 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 59.8 Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Maryland-Eastern Shore won 70-59 in the last matchup on March 1. Brianna Barnes led Maryland-Eastern Shore with 13 points, and Naya Ojukwu led Morgan State with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zamara Haynes is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Mahogony Lester is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ja’la Bannerman is averaging 8.4 points for the Bears. Ojukwu is averaging 16.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 57.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.